Next Article

Refer to this travel guide

Have you been on Melbourne's scenic coastal weekend drives

By Anujj Trehaan 01:04 pm Jun 10, 202401:04 pm

What's the story Melbourne, celebrated for its vibrant culture and stunning landscapes, offers scenic coastal drives perfect for weekend getaways. These routes boast breathtaking views of the ocean, access to charming beach towns, and opportunities to explore unique natural landmarks. Ideal for those seeking to escape the city's hustle, these drives ensure an unforgettable journey through some of Victoria's most picturesque settings.

Recommendation 1

The Great Ocean Road Adventure

The Great Ocean Road, Australia's iconic coastal drive, stretches over 240 kilometers. This route winds through rainforests, past towering limestone cliffs, and offers panoramic views of the Southern Ocean. Key highlights include the Twelve Apostles, Loch Ard Gorge, and Bells Beach. Perfect for nature enthusiasts, it showcases Australia's rugged coastline and dramatic scenery, making it a must-do journey for those exploring from Melbourne.

Recommendation 2

Discover Mornington Peninsula

An hour from Melbourne, the Mornington Peninsula offers vineyards, beaches, national parks, and hot springs. This coastal gem blends scenic beauty with gourmet delights. Visitors can stroll cliff-top paths for ocean views or unwind on tranquil beaches. Ending a day at the Peninsula Hot Springs, with its thermal pools in natural settings, is ideal for relaxation.

Recommendation 3

Phillip Island Nature Escape

Just two hours from Melbourne, Phillip Island offers a unique wildlife experience. The highlight is the Penguin Parade at sunset, where little penguins come ashore in groups. Visitors can also see koalas at the Koala Conservation Reserve and join eco-boat tours to Seal Rocks, home to Australia's largest fur seal colony. This destination blends coastal beauty with unforgettable Australian wildlife encounters.

Recommendation 4

Wilsons Promontory Coastal Trek

For those seeking solitude, Wilsons Promontory National Park, less than three hours from Melbourne, offers pristine beaches and spectacular hiking trails. Affectionately known as "The Prom," it boasts landscapes from granite mountains to lush rainforests and untouched sandy beaches. Hiking enthusiasts will find trails with panoramic views, while beachgoers can enjoy Victoria's most secluded bays and coves.