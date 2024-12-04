Summarize Simplifying... In short Infinity braids are a chic way to style thick, wavy hair.

Mesmerizing infinity braids for thick wavy hair

By Anujj Trehaan 02:11 pm Dec 04, 202402:11 pm

What's the story Infinity braids are the perfect match for thick, wavy hair, bringing a touch of sophistication to any outfit. This style, inspired by the infinity symbol, elevates your look for both casual outings and special occasions. In this article, we'll uncover five ways to style infinity braids, letting your thick wavy hair shine!

Basics

Classic Infinity Braid

The classic infinity braid is perfect for beginners. Start by taking a small section of hair at the crown and splitting it into two. Then, pick a thin strand from one side and weave it over and under the two sections, incorporating more hair as you work your way down. This method produces a tight, intricate braid that looks stunning in thick, wavy hair.

Side style

Side-swept infinity braid

The side-swept infinity braid is perfect for a romantic and soft look. Simply start on one side of your head and follow the basic weaving method of an infinity braid, but let it naturally curve around the head towards one shoulder. This style is a winner for thick, wavy hair as it displays volume and texture while keeping hair under control and super stylish.

Half-up style

Half-up half-down infinity braid

The half-up half-down infinity braid combines the sophistication of an updo with the relaxed feel of letting your hair down. Simply take sections from each temple and begin braiding them in the infinity style at the back of your head. Secure with pins or a small elastic band. Voila! You have a classy look without the full commitment of an updo.

Ponytail twist

Infinity braid ponytail

Give your everyday pony a little extra love with an infinity braid twist. Simply secure your thick wavy hair into a high ponytail. Then grab small sections from underneath and weave an infinity braid around the base of the ponytail, tucking it under and securing it with pins or a tiny elastic band for a seamless finish. This style takes your casual pony from basic to beautiful in minutes.

Waterfall effect

Waterfall infinity braid

The waterfall effect within an infinity braid adds a dreamy touch that's ideal for weddings, parties, or any time you want to feel a little extra special. To get the look, start by weaving a regular infinity braid on one side, but let thin strands of hair fall loose at intervals as you work your way down—these will create a gorgeous cascading effect that's especially flattering on thick, wavy textures.