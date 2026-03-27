Messy bun lovers, these styles are for you

Messy buns are the perfect way to look stylish without spending too much time. They are versatile and can be worn on any occasion, giving you a relaxed, yet chic look. Whether you are heading to work or going out for a casual brunch, messy buns can be your go-to hairstyle. Here are five easy messy bun styles that can be effortlessly chic.

Style 1 Classic messy bun with a twist The classic messy bun is a timeless favorite, but adding a twist can take it up a notch. Start by gathering your hair into a high ponytail and secure it with an elastic band. Twist the ponytail around its base to form the bun, and secure it with bobby pins. Pull out a few strands around your face for an effortless look.

Style 2 Braided messy bun A braided messy bun adds texture and interest to your hairstyle. Begin by braiding a section of hair from one side of your head, and secure it at the end with an elastic band. Gather all your hair into a low ponytail, wrap the braid around the base of the ponytail, and pin it in place with bobby pins.

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Style 3 Half-up messy bun The half-up messy bun is perfect for those who want some hair down while still rocking this style. Take the top half of your hair and twist it into a small bun at the crown of your head. Secure it with pins or an elastic band, leaving the rest of your hair loose for added volume.

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Style 4 Low messy bun with volume For those who prefer low styles, this low messy bun adds volume and elegance. Pull all your hair back into a low ponytail at nape level, and twist it loosely around its base to form a bun shape. Use bobby pins generously to secure any loose ends, ensuring they stay put throughout the day.