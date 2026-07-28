Mexican churros: A crispy dessert everyone loves
What's the story
Mexican churros are the most popular sweet snacks, loved for their crispy exterior and soft interior. These fried dough pastries, usually sprinkled with sugar and served with chocolate sauce, are a delight for those with a sweet tooth. Originating from Spain, churros have become an integral part of Mexican cuisine. They are available at street stalls and cafes across the country, making them a popular treat for locals and tourists alike.
#1
The perfect texture combination
The secret to a perfect churro lies in its texture. A crunchy exterior gives way to a soft, airy inside, making for an amazing mouthfeel.
The dough is made of flour, water, sugar, and salt, which is piped into hot oil to fry.
The right temperature is important to get that golden brown crust without soaking up too much oil.
#2
Traditional serving methods
Traditionally, churros are served with a cup of thick hot chocolate or dulce de leche for dipping. The rich sauces complement the sweetness of the churros perfectly.
In some regions, churros are also filled with cream or chocolate for an extra indulgence. This combination makes them even more appealing to those who love desserts.
#3
Variations across regions
While the classic churro is loved all over Mexico, different regions have their own variations.
In some places, churros are made with different flavors by adding cinnamon sugar or vanilla to the dough before frying them.
Others may serve them in different shapes or sizes, depending on local preferences.
Tip 1
Making churros at home
Making churros at home can be fun and rewarding if you follow the right steps.
Start by mixing flour, water, sugar, salt, and baking powder to make a smooth dough.
Pipe it into hot oil in desired shapes, and fry until golden brown.
Dust with sugar while hot for the authentic taste.