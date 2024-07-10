In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up tasty vegan tamales with masa harina, vegetable broth, coconut oil, baking powder, salt, vegan cheese, and salsa verde.

Whip up delicious Mexican vegan tamales with this recipe

What's the story Tamales, a traditional Mesoamerican dish made from masa or dough, are steamed in a corn husk or banana leaf. Originating from ancient civilizations like the Aztecs and Mayans, tamales have evolved into various forms across Latin America. The vegan version of this dish maintains the essence of its rich cultural heritage while being accessible to those following a plant-based diet. Let's get cooking.

To prepare Mexican vegan tamales, you'll need two cups of masa harina, one cup of vegetable broth, half a cup of solid-state refined coconut oil, one teaspoon baking powder, one teaspoon salt, one cup shredded vegan cheese, and two cups salsa verde. Also required are dried corn husks. You may add fillings like cooked beans or vegetables according to your preference.

Preparing the corn husks

Start by soaking the dried corn husks in warm water for at least an hour to ensure they become pliable. This crucial step prevents the husks from breaking when you're wrapping your tamales. To keep the husks fully submerged and ensure they soak evenly, place a plate or bowl on top as a weight. This preparation is essential for successful tamale wrapping.

Making the masa dough

In a large bowl, mix together masa harina, baking powder, and salt. Add in solid-state refined coconut oil and use your hands or an electric mixer to blend until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Gradually pour in vegetable broth and continue mixing until a soft dough forms. If it feels dry, add more broth one tablespoon at a time.

Assembling the tamales

Drain and pat dry the corn husks before spreading about two tablespoons of masa mixture onto each husk's wide end. Leave some space at the edges for folding. Add your choice of filling—vegan cheese and salsa verde work wonderfully—then fold in sides of husk and roll up from bottom up. Tie with strips torn from extra corn husks if needed.

Steaming your tamales

Fill a large steamer with water just below where your steamer basket sits; bring it to a boil then reduce heat so water is simmering gently. Arrange tamales standing up in steamer basket; cover with more dampened corn husks and steam for about one and a half hours until masa separates easily from husks when tested.