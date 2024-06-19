In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a vegan banana bread with a few simple steps.

What's the story Banana bread has been a beloved comfort food for decades, tracing its popularity back to the 1930s. This vegan version promises the same moist, sweet satisfaction without any animal products, making it an inclusive option for all dietary preferences. Whether you're a long-time vegan or just looking to try something new, this eggless and dairy-free recipe is sure to delight. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegan banana bread, you'll need: two cups all-purpose flour, one teaspoon baking powder, half a teaspoon baking soda, a quarter teaspoon salt, half a cup unsweetened almond milk (or any plant-based milk), three mashed ripe bananas, three-quarters cup sugar (adjustable), one-third cup vegetable oil, one teaspoon vanilla extract, and optional half a cup of walnuts or pecans.

Step 1

Preparing the dry mix

Begin by preheating your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (about 175 degrees Celsius). In a sizable bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt thoroughly. This mixture creates the essential dry base for your banana bread. Properly mixing these ingredients ensures that your bread will rise correctly and feature a uniform texture throughout.

Step 2

Mixing wet ingredients

In a separate bowl, combine the mashed bananas with sugar, mixing until smooth. Then, add the vegetable oil and vanilla extract to this banana-sugar mixture. Stir thoroughly until everything is well incorporated. This careful mixing ensures the bread will have a moist texture and a rich flavor profile, essential for the overall quality and taste of your vegan banana bread.

Step 3

Combining wet and dry ingredients

Pour the wet ingredients into the bowl containing the dry ingredients. Gently fold them together using a spatula until just combined; be careful not to overmix as that can lead to dense bread. If you're adding nuts like walnuts or pecans for extra crunch and flavor, now is the time to fold them in as well.

Step 4

Baking your banana bread

First, grease a loaf pan with vegetable oil or line it with parchment paper for easy bread removal. Pour the batter into the pan, leveling the top with a spatula. Bake in the preheated oven for 50-60 minutes. Check doneness by inserting a toothpick into the center; if it comes out clean, the bread is ready.