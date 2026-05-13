Unique Mexican wedding traditions you should know about

Mexican weddings are famous for their colorful and lively traditions, many of which symbolize everlasting love. These customs are deeply rooted in history and culture, giving a unique insight into the values of unity and commitment. From the exchange of arras to the ceremony of lazo, each tradition has its own significance in celebrating the bond between two people. Here are five Mexican wedding traditions that beautifully symbolize everlasting love.

Arras Exchange The Exchange of Arras The exchange of arras is a beautiful custom where the groom gives the bride 13 coins. These coins symbolize prosperity and wealth in their married life. The bride accepts them as a promise to take care of the household finances. This tradition highlights the importance of sharing responsibilities equally in a marriage.

Lazo ceremony The ceremony of lazo The lazo ceremony involves placing a figure-eight-shaped cord or rosary around the couple's shoulders after they have exchanged vows. This symbolizes their union and the bond that ties them together for eternity. The lazo is a symbol of protection and unity, emphasizing that they are now partners for life.

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Arras Ritual The ritual of Arras wedding coins In this ritual, the groom presents the bride with 13 coins called arras. Each coin symbolizes a blessing for each month and year of their marriage. The couple promises to share all aspects of life together, including financial responsibilities. This tradition emphasizes mutual support and partnership, ensuring both partners contribute equally to their future.

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Boda de los Muertos La boda de los muertos La Boda de los Muertos, or The Wedding of the Dead, is a unique tradition celebrated in some regions during Day of the Dead festivities. Couples honor deceased loved ones by offering gifts at altars or visiting gravesites together as part of their wedding celebrations. This act reinforces familial ties while remembering those who came before them.