Think twice before visiting these Mexico hotspots
What's the story
Mexico is a country of rich history and culture, but some tourist destinations have become a little too popular. These places are usually crowded, expensive, and may not give you the authentic experience you're looking for. If you want to explore Mexico beyond the beaten path, here are some overrated spots to skip and find hidden gems instead.
#1
Avoid Cancun's crowded beaches
Cancun is famous for its pristine beaches and lively nightlife.
However, the crowds can be overwhelming, especially during peak seasons. The area is also known for its high prices on accommodation and activities.
If you are looking for a more tranquil beach experience, consider visiting Tulum or Playa del Carmen instead. These locations offer beautiful beaches with fewer tourists and a more relaxed atmosphere.
#2
Skip Mexico City's Zocalo
While Mexico City's Zocalo is one of the largest city squares in the world, it can get unbearably crowded with tourists and locals alike.
The area is also surrounded by historical buildings, but the sheer number of people can make it hard to enjoy them fully.
Instead, head to Coyoacan or San Angel for charming plazas with fewer crowds and a more authentic vibe.
#3
Bypass Puerto Vallarta's tourist traps
Puerto Vallarta is known for its resorts and touristy activities, but it has also become a victim of its own popularity.
The town has become expensive, with inflated prices on food and souvenirs aimed at tourists.
For a more genuine experience, visit Sayulita or San Pancho instead. These coastal towns provide stunning scenery without the hustle of big crowds.
#4
Steer clear of Los Cabos's high costs
Los Cabos is famous for its luxurious resorts, stunning landscapes, and high costs. It is one of the most expensive destinations in Mexico.
The costs of accommodation and dining options may not be worth it for some travelers.
Consider visiting La Paz or Todos Santos instead, where you can enjoy beautiful beaches at a fraction of the cost.
Tip 5
Avoid Cozumel's cruise ship crowds
Cozumel is a popular cruise ship stopover, which means it gets crowded with tourists during peak seasons.
The influx of visitors can make exploring the island's natural beauty difficult without the crowds.
For a more peaceful experience, consider visiting Isla Mujeres or Holbox Island, which offer stunning views without the cruise ship crowds.