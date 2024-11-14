Summarize Simplifying... In short Embrace the boldness of African prints like Michaela Coel by incorporating vibrant patterns into your wardrobe.

Mix and match prints with shared hues for balance, and accessorize with hats or scarves to enhance the look.

Michaela Coel's bold African print statements

By Simran Jeet 05:12 pm Nov 14, 2024

What's the story British-Ghanaian actress Michaela Coel is not only known for her powerful roles but also her distinct fashion sense. She often makes headlines for sporting vibrant African print attire at high-profile events. In this article, we delve into how her bold style choices are influencing fans to embrace African prints in their everyday fashion.

Embrace colorful patterns

The boldest element of Michaela Coel's wardrobe is her unapologetic embrace of vibrant patterns. African prints are characterized by rich colors and complex designs, and Coel fearlessly incorporates them into her outfits. To infuse your style with this boldness, start with one statement piece in a vibrant print. A skirt or blazer can be paired with more neutral items to let the print shine.

Mix and match with confidence

Coel isn't afraid to break fashion rules by mixing prints and textures. When combining African prints, search for colors or patterns with a shared hue or design element. This way, there's a sense of unity even with the distinct pieces. Remember, the key is balance. If one piece is super bold, choose something less busy to complement it and keep your look harmonious.

Accessorize wisely

Although this post doesn't make any recommendations about jewelry, accessories can enhance the look of African print outfits even without it. You can think of accessorizing with hats, belts, or scarves instead. A stylish wide-brimmed hat or a vibrant scarf can provide that additional touch of intrigue to your ensemble, emphasizing the allure of the African print even more.

Tailoring makes perfect

Michaela Coel frequently rocks outfits with flawless fit, demonstrating the transformative power of well-tailored clothing. Especially with vibrant prints like African fabrics, a perfect fit is key. It allows the design to shine without overpowering your silhouette. A little investment in tailoring can turn a regular off-the-rack piece into something that feels like it was made just for you.

Incorporate into everyday wear

African prints don't have to be reserved for special events; they can elevate your everyday outfits as well. Taking a cue from Michaela Coel, pair printed tops with jeans for a relaxed weekend vibe or printed trousers with solid shirts for a stylish work ensemble. Start with smaller items and, as your comfort level increases, slowly incorporate bolder patterns into your wardrobe.