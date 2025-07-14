Michelle Obama recommends these inspiring books
What's the story
Michelle Obama, the former First Lady, is all for leadership and advocacy. The books she recommends resonate with her own leadership ethos, centering on personal growth, resilience, and societal impact. These picks empower readers with leadership tools to inspire change. Here are five titles by Michelle Obama for developing impactful leadership skills.
Personal journey
'Becoming' by Michelle Obama
Becoming is an autobiographical memoir by Michelle Obama herself. The book details her life from childhood to her years as First Lady. It gives readers a glimpse into her personal journey, challenges faced, and lessons learned along the way. Readers would find valuable lessons on resilience, authenticity, and staying true to one's values even when one finds themselves in complex environments.
Resilience guide
'The Light We Carry' by Michelle Obama
In The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama shares practical wisdom on how to stay hopeful during challenging times. The book emphasizes the importance of resilience and finding strength within oneself to overcome obstacles. Through personal anecdotes and reflections, it encourages readers to harness their inner light as a source of empowerment in both personal and professional spheres.
Overcoming adversity
'Educated' by Tara Westover
Educated is a memoir that narrates Tara Westover's journey from being raised in a stringent household without formal education to receiving a PhD from Cambridge University. The book emphasizes themes of perseverance, self-discovery, and breaking free from shackles of circumstance or upbringing—qualities that are imperative for impactful leadership.
Historical perspective
'The Warmth of Other Suns' by Isabel Wilkerson
This historical narrative delves into the Great Migration, chronicling the exodus of African Americans from the rural Southern United States to cities during 1916-1970s. It emphasizes courage, determination, and adaptability through the lens of personal stories as well as historical context. The book provides lessons on leadership, progress, equality, and inclusion, urging us to join hands and work towards shared goals for a brighter future.