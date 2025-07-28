Read these books recommended by Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama , the former First Lady of the United States, is an advocate of education and empowerment. Her book recommendations often mirror the same, giving us an insight into the growth and resilience of a person. From these selections, readers get tools to deal with life's struggles and lead a more empowered life. Here are some of her notable picks which have found a home among many seeking inspiration and guidance.

Personal journey 'Becoming' by Michelle Obama In Becoming, Michelle Obama takes us through her own journey, from childhood to her years as First Lady. The memoir gives a personal insight into her experiences, the challenges she faced, and the triumphs she achieved. It asks readers to embrace their own story and find strength in the uniqueness of their paths. This book is a testament to the power of perseverance and self-discovery.

Resilience guide 'The Light We Carry' by Michelle Obama The Light We Carry provides insights into holding onto hope in dark times. By sharing personal stories and reflections, Michelle Obama addresses how she deals with uncertainty with grace and resilience. This book is an ideal guide for anyone looking to find light in dark times, stressing on the significance of inner strength.

Overcoming adversity 'Educated' by Tara Westover Michelle Obama's endorsement of Educated shines a light on its compelling story of triumph over adversity through the power of learning. Tara Westover's autobiography recounts her journey from a constrained upbringing to achieving a PhD from Cambridge University. It emphasizes the critical role of education in overcoming obstacles and shaping one's future, illustrating that against all odds, knowledge can lead to transformative change.

Historical insight 'The Warmth of Other Suns' by Isabel Wilkerson This book takes you through the Great Migration, where millions left the rural South and moved to urban areas, seeking better opportunities. Recommended by Michelle Obama for its historical depth, it gives you an insight into this important period in American history, while also shedding light on themes of courage and determination.