Revealing Toni Morrison's favorite books on human connections

Celebrated author Toni Morrison, who had a keen eye for understanding the complexities of human relationships, often drew inspiration from different literatures. Her favorite books, in fact, give an insight into how complicated human connections and emotions can get. They explore love, identity, and community, letting readers get a grasp on the bonds that tie people together. Here are some of the books Morrison loved for their depiction of human connections.

Family ties 'Song of Solomon' by Toni Morrison In Song of Solomon, Toni Morrison examines the complex nature of family dynamics. The novel tackles themes of heritage and identity through the protagonist's quest to discover his roots. It reinforces how family shapes an individual and how it influences their growth. This book stands as a reminder of how the family never leaves a person, no matter where they go.

Societal influence 'The Bluest Eye' by Toni Morrison The Bluest Eye explores how societal standards can affect personal relationships and an individual's sense of self-worth, deeply. Using Pecola Breedlove's story, Toni Morrison brilliantly demonstrates how external perceptions and societal norms can grossly skew personal identities and the weave of relationships. The novel poignantly captures the devastating effect of societal expectations on intimate connections, giving a hard-hitting perspective on their power.

Memory and trauma 'Beloved' by Toni Morrison In Beloved, memory is essential in defining human ties. The novel depicts how past scars affect current bonds in a community that is haunted by its past. Through its characters, it delves into themes such as redemption and forgiveness, while stressing on the necessity of facing one's past in order to mend present ties.