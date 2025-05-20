5 life lessons from 'Les Miserables'
What's the story
French novelist Victor Hugo's masterpiece, Les Miserables, gives deep insights into human nature and society.
The book, set in the 19th century France, deals with themes of justice, redemption, love, etc.
The characters traverse through a difficult moral landscape giving readers valuable lessons which are still relevant.
Here, we take you through 5 important lessons from the book, which make its themes/characters timeless.
Redemption
The power of redemption in 'Les Miserables'
The journey of Jean Valjean hits home, illustrating the transformative power of redemption.
After serving 19 years for stealing bread, Valjean's chance encounter with kindness leads him to change his ways.
His story emphasizes how people can overcome past mistakes, through mindful efforts to better themselves and make a positive impact on society.
Justice and mercy
Justice versus mercy in 'Les Miserables'
Inspector Javert epitomizes the struggle between justice and mercy.
His unwavering commitment to the law stands in stark contrast to Valjean's benevolent deeds.
This conflict emphasizes the need to temper justice with compassion.
It implies that inflexible implementation, devoid of comprehension, may result in ethical quandaries.
Love's influence
Love as a driving force in 'Les Miserables'
Love is also a major motivator for characters throughout the novel.
From Fantine's sacrifices for her daughter Cosette to Marius's devotion, love is what drives people to selflessness.
This lesson serves as a reminder of how love can inspire people to overcome hurdles and make great sacrifices for others.
Social injustice
Social injustice highlighted in 'Les Miserables'
In Les Miserables, Victor Hugo so brilliantly portrays the grim realities of poverty and inequality, turning characters like Fantine into an epitome of society's neglect.
Their pain reveals the systemic problems that continue to plague us even today, calling readers to do more than just introspect, and work towards a more just and equitable society.
This tale is a strong call to action, reiterating Hugo's timelessness.
Human complexity
The complexity of human nature in 'Les Miserables'
One of Victor Hugo's greatest triumphs in Les Miserables is that he never presents characters as one-dimensional.
Every character is beautifully layered with virtues and flaws.
Through their different struggles and journeys, he paints the complexity of human nature, far from just black-and-white.
This nuanced presentation urges readers to empathize with others, seeing that everyone can grow despite their flaws.