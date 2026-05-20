Ministry of Ayush lists foods, drinks to beat the heat

As Delhi continues to swelter in extreme heat, the Ministry of Ayush has recommended a list of foods and drinks that can help keep your body cool. The advisory comes as the national capital recorded a temperature of 44°C on Monday, prompting the weather office to issue a 'yellow' alert for heatwave conditions.

Hydrating drinks Buttermilk, coconut water The Ministry of Ayush recommends buttermilk and coconut water as two key drinks to beat the heat. Buttermilk, rich in natural probiotics, is great for digestion and hydration. It contains calcium, water, electrolytes, and potassium, and its lactic acid prevents summer fatigue and heartburn. Coconut water is another electrolyte-rich drink that prevents dehydration by replenishing lost fluids and electrolytes while providing natural hydration.

Cooling beverages Lemon-based drinks Lemon-based drinks, like nimbu paani, are popular in Indian households. They help balance fluids and keep the body cool during extreme heat. The advisory also recommends traditional Ayurvedic coolers like Nimbu phala panaka and Amra Panaka. Nimbu phala panaka is made with lemon, water, natural sweeteners, and spices such as cardamom and cumin to enhance immunity, improve digestion, and provide instant hydration.

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Hydrating fruits Cucumber, watermelon, musk melon The Ministry of Ayush also recommends cucumber, watermelon, and musk melon as nature's coolants. Cucumber is high in water content and fiber, which helps hydrate the body while aiding digestion. Watermelon is made up of 92% water, making it perfect for hydration and regulating body temperature. Musk melon is similar to watermelon, with 90% water content that supports hydration while regulating body temperature.

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