Mint + orange: 5 delicious salad ideas

Mint and orange are a match made in heaven, providing a refreshing taste to salads. The citrusy sweetness of orange and the coolness of mint can amp up the simplest of ingredients. Here are five salad ideas that use this combination, providing a delicious and healthy option for any meal. Each salad is unique, yet highlights the beauty of mint and orange.

Dish 1 Spinach salad with orange segments Spinach salad with orange segments makes for a refreshing start to any meal. The spinach gives a nice earthy base, while the orange segments add a burst of sweetness. Toss in some sliced almonds for crunch and a light vinaigrette made from olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper to enhance the flavors. This salad is not just tasty but also packed with nutrients.

Dish 2 Quinoa salad with mint and oranges Quinoa salad with mint and oranges makes for a protein-rich meal option that's also refreshing. Cooked quinoa forms the base of this salad, which is mixed with diced oranges for sweetness and chopped mint leaves for freshness. Add cucumber slices for extra crunchiness and dress it all up with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. It's perfect as a side dish or light lunch.

Dish 3 Cucumber salad with orange dressing A cucumber salad with an orange dressing is the perfect way to enjoy the mint-orange combo. Thinly sliced cucumbers are tossed in an orange dressing made by whisking together fresh orange juice, olive oil, honey (or maple syrup), salt, and pepper. Add chopped mint leaves just before serving to keep them fresh. This salad is light yet flavorful, making it ideal for warm weather.

Dish 4 Arugula salad with orange slices Arugula salad with orange slices gives you a peppery taste, which is balanced by the sweetness of the oranges. Start with arugula leaves as the base of your salad, then add thinly sliced oranges on top. Sprinkle some feta cheese crumbles if you want an added depth of flavor, and finish off by drizzling balsamic vinegar over everything before serving.