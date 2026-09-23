Misal pav: The spicy Maharashtrian dish you need to try
What's the story
Misal pav is a popular breakfast dish from Maharashtra, India. It is a spicy curry made with sprouted lentils and served with soft bread rolls called pav. The dish is known for its bold flavors and can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Misal pav is not just a meal, but an experience that showcases the rich culinary heritage of the region.
#1
The perfect blend of spices
Misal pav is famous for its spicy and aromatic flavors, thanks to a mix of spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala.
The curry is usually topped with chivda or farsan, which adds a crunchy texture to the dish.
This combination makes misal pav an irresistible choice for those who love bold flavors.
#2
Variations across regions
Different regions in Maharashtra have their own take on misal pav.
For instance, Kolhapuri misal is known for its extra spiciness, while Nashik misal has a milder flavor profile.
Each variation comes with its own unique touch, making it interesting to try different versions of this beloved dish.
#3
Accompaniments that enhance flavor
Misal pav is usually served with sides like lemon wedges, onions, and coriander leaves, which enhance its flavor by adding freshness and zestiness.
These accompaniments balance the spiciness of the curry, making each bite enjoyable.
Crunchy onions add texture, while lemon juice brings a tangy note to the dish. Fresh coriander leaves provide an herbal flavor that complements the curry.
Together, these toppings make the dish more flavorful, refreshing, and satisfying.
#4
Where to find authentic misal pav
To get an authentic taste of misal pav, head to local eateries or street food stalls in Maharashtra, where it is prepared traditionally.
These places usually serve it freshly made, with all the right accompaniments, ensuring an authentic experience for those wanting to try this iconic dish.