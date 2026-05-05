If miso is your love language, try these recipes

Miso, a traditional Japanese ingredient, is taking the world by storm with its unique flavor and versatility. Made from fermented soybeans, miso can be used in a number of dishes to give them depth and richness. From soups to dressings, miso's umami taste enhances the simplest of recipes. Here are five creative ways to use miso in your cooking routine and enjoy its magic.

Dish 1 Miso soup with a twist While miso soup is a staple in Japanese cuisine, you can twist it by adding different vegetables like spinach, mushrooms, and carrots. This not only adds nutrients but also gives texture to the dish. Adding tofu or seaweed can further amp up the flavor profile. With this variation, you can enjoy a comforting bowl of soup that's both traditional and innovative.

Dish 2 Savory miso glaze for vegetables A savory glaze made from miso paste can transform ordinary vegetables into delicious side dishes. Simply mix miso with honey or maple syrup, and a splash of soy sauce for a sweet and salty glaze. Brush this mixture over vegetables like eggplant or zucchini before roasting them in the oven. The result is caramelized vegetables with an irresistible umami kick.

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Dish 3 Miso-based salad dressing Incorporating miso into salad dressings adds complexity and depth to your greens. Blend white miso paste with olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic for a creamy dressing that is rich in flavor without any dairy products. This dressing goes well with leafy greens like kale or arugula, and adds an unexpected twist to your salads.

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Dish 4 Miso marinated tofu Marinating tofu in a mixture of miso paste, ginger, and sesame oil makes for an incredibly flavorful protein option. Letting the tofu soak up these flavors before grilling or baking ensures every bite is packed with umami goodness. This method not only enhances the taste but also adds moisture to the tofu, making it more enjoyable.