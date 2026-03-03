Misir wat: The Ethiopian lentil stew you need to try

Misr wat is a delicious Ethiopian dish that features lentils as the star ingredient. This hearty stew is famous for its rich flavor and comforting texture. It is a staple in Ethiopian cuisine, often relished with injera, a traditional flatbread. The dish is not just tasty but also nutritious, making it a favorite among vegetarians and those looking for healthy meal options.

#1 Ingredients that make misr wat unique The main ingredients of misr wat are red lentils, onions, garlic, ginger, and berbere spice mix. The lentils are cooked until soft and absorb the flavors of the spices. Berbere is an Ethiopian spice blend that gives the dish its signature heat and depth. Onions provide sweetness, while garlic and ginger add aromatic notes to the stew.

#2 Cooking techniques for authentic flavor To prepare misr wat authentically, start by sauteing onions in oil until golden brown. Add garlic and ginger followed by berbere spice to bloom its flavors. Stir in rinsed red lentils with water or vegetable broth. Simmer until the lentils break down into a thick consistency. Adjust seasoning with salt as needed.

#3 Serving suggestions for misr wat Misr wat is traditionally served on injera, which acts as both plate and utensil. Diners tear off pieces of injera to scoop up the stew, enjoying its tangy taste that complements the spiciness of misr wat. For added texture, some may sprinkle chopped fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley on top before serving.

