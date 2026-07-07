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All about Sudanese weaving

By Simran Jeet 11:31 am Jul 07, 202611:31 am

What's the story

Sudanese weaving techniques have been an integral part of the region's cultural heritage for centuries. These methods, which are passed down through generations, are now being reimagined by contemporary artists. By combining traditional practices with modern artistic expressions, these artists are creating unique textile art that reflects both historical significance and modern innovation. This article explores the impact of these techniques on contemporary textile art.