Meet your next favorite fruit: Monkey orange
What's the story
Monkey orange, a native African fruit, is making waves for its unique flavor and nutritional benefits. With a sweet and tangy taste, this fruit is becoming a favorite in various culinary creations. Here are five innovative recipes that highlight the versatility of monkey orange. From refreshing drinks to delightful desserts, these recipes showcase how this exotic fruit can elevate your cooking experience.
Smoothie
Monkey orange smoothie delight
A monkey orange smoothie makes for a refreshing start to the day. Blend monkey orange pulp with bananas and a splash of coconut milk for a creamy texture. Add ice cubes to make it cooler on hot days. This smoothie not only tastes great but also provides essential vitamins and minerals to kickstart your morning.
Salad
Savory monkey orange salad
Incorporate monkey orange into your salads for a unique twist. Mix fresh greens like spinach or arugula with sliced cucumbers and cherry tomatoes. Toss in some monkey orange segments for an unexpected burst of flavor. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice for added zest. This salad makes for a perfect light lunch or side dish.
Sorbet
Monkey orange sorbet treat
For a refreshing dessert, try making monkey orange sorbet. Puree the pulp with sugar and lemon juice until smooth. Freeze the mixture in an ice cream maker or a shallow dish, stirring occasionally, until it reaches the desired consistency. Serve this sorbet as a cool treat after meals or as an afternoon snack.
Salsa
Spicy monkey orange salsa
Create an exciting salsa by mixing diced tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers with monkey orange pieces. Add jalapenos for heat, and lime juice for acidity. This spicy salsa pairs well with grilled vegetables or can be used as a topping on tacos, adding both flavor and nutrition.
Jam spread
Monkey orange jam spread
Make homemade jam by cooking down monkey oranges with sugar and pectin until thickened into a spreadable consistency. Once cooled, store it in jars. Use it later on toast or pastries, giving them natural sweetness without preservatives found in store-bought jams.