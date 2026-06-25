How to rock gumboots for every occasion
What's the story
Monsoon season calls for practical yet stylish footwear choices, and gumboots are making a comeback as a trendy option. Celebrities are leading the way, showing how to wear gumboots with panache. From casual outings to more formal events, these stars are showing how versatile and chic gumboots can be. Here are five celebrities who have made gumboots a fashion statement this monsoon.
#1
Rihanna's bold choice
Rihanna has always been a trendsetter, and her love for gumboots is no secret. Often spotted in bold colors and patterns, she proves that gumboots can be anything but boring. Her choice of pairing them with casual outfits, or even dresses, shows their versatility. Rihanna's style inspires fans to experiment with different looks using this practical footwear.
#2
Zendaya's chic approach
Zendaya is another celebrity who knows how to make a statement with gumboots. She often opts for sleek designs that complement her sophisticated style. By pairing them with tailored pants or skirts, Zendaya shows how you can keep it elegant even in rainy weather. Her approach encourages others to see gumboots as an integral part of their wardrobe.
#3
Harry Styles' playful style
Harry Styles adds a playful touch to his outfits by including colorful and patterned gumboots. His carefree style makes them the perfect choice for casual outings or music festivals. By teaming them with jeans or shorts, Styles makes sure that comfort and style go hand in hand, inspiring fans to have fun with their monsoon fashion choices.
#4
Emma Watson's minimalist look
Emma Watson's minimalist approach to fashion is evident in her choice of simple, yet stylish, gumboots. Often seen in neutral tones, she pairs them with understated outfits for a clean look. Watson's style emphasizes the idea that less is more when it comes to rainy day footwear, making it an ideal choice for those who prefer subtle elegance.
#5
David Beckham's sporty vibe
David Beckham gives a sporty vibe to his look with functional, yet fashionable, gumboots. Usually seen in athletic wear or casual jeans, he makes sure that the footwear is practical for outdoor activities while looking effortlessly cool at the same time. Beckham's sporty vibe encourages others to embrace the active lifestyle even during monsoon season without compromising on style.