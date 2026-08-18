Dislike bitter gourd? Try these recipes first
What's the story
Bitter gourd or karela is a staple in many Indian kitchens, especially during the monsoon season. Its unique taste and health benefits make it a favorite among those looking to stay healthy in the rainy season. Here, we take a look at five monsoon karela dishes that are not just delicious but also easy to make. These dishes highlight karela's versatility and how it can be easily added to your meals this monsoon.
Dish 1
Karela stir-fry delight
Karela stir-fry is a quick and easy way to enjoy this bitter vegetable.
Slice the karela thinly, and saute it with onions, tomatoes, and spices like turmeric and cumin.
This dish goes well with rice or flatbreads and retains the natural bitterness of karela while enhancing its flavor with spices.
Dish 2
Spicy karela chips
For those who love snacking, spicy karela chips are an excellent option.
Simply slice the karelas thinly, toss them in a mix of chili powder, salt, and turmeric, and deep-fry until crisp.
These chips give a crunchy texture and spicy kick, making them perfect for tea-time snacks or as an accompaniment to meals.
Dish 3
Karela sabzi with potatoes
Karela sabzi with potatoes is a comforting dish that balances the bitterness of karela with the softness of potatoes.
Cooked together with onions, tomatoes, and spices like coriander powder and garam masala, this sabzi can be relished with chapatis or rice.
The potatoes absorb the spices well, making it a flavorful dish.
Dish 4
Bitter sweet karela juice
Bitter sweet karela juice is an excellent way to reap the health benefits of karela in liquid form.
Blend fresh karelas with some apple or lemon juice to cut down on bitterness while retaining its nutritional value.
This juice is refreshing and energizing for those looking for natural detoxification methods during monsoons.
Dish 5
Crispy karela pakoras
Crispy karela pakoras are perfect for rainy days when you want something hot and crispy to munch on.
Slice the karelas thinly, dip them in a spiced gram flour batter, and deep-fry until golden brown.
These pakoras are perfect as an appetizer or tea-time snack, giving you the best of both worlds with their crunchy texture and spicy flavor.