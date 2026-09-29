5 water-rich gourds to add to your meals
What's the story
Monsoon brings a change in weather and a change in our dietary needs. Gourds, with their high water content and nutritional value, make for an ideal addition to our meals during this time. They keep us hydrated and provide essential vitamins and minerals. Including these vegetables in our diet can help us stay healthy and energetic. Here are five gourds to include in your monsoon diet.
#1
Bottle gourd: A hydration powerhouse
Bottle gourd is famous for its high water content, which makes it perfect for staying hydrated during the monsoon.
It is low on calories but high on nutrients like vitamin C, K, and potassium.
Eating bottle gourd can help you digest better, as well as keep your blood pressure in check.
You can have it as a curry or juice to reap its benefits.
#2
Bitter gourd: A blood sugar ally
Bitter gourd is known for its ability to regulate blood sugar levels, making it a great option for diabetics.
It is rich in antioxidants and vitamins A and C, which promote immunity during monsoon illnesses.
Although bitter in taste, when cooked with spices or added to stir-fries, it can be deliciously palatable while providing health benefits.
#3
Ridge gourd: A fiber-rich option
Ridge gourd is also an excellent source of dietary fiber, which promotes digestion and keeps constipation at bay.
It has a low-calorie count, which makes it perfect for weight watchers.
Ridge gourd can be added to soups or curries to make them nutritious without changing the taste much.
Its anti-inflammatory properties also help in keeping you healthy during the rainy season.
#4
Snake gourd: A versatile ingredient
Snake gourd is a versatile vegetable that can be used in a number of dishes.
It is loaded with vitamins B6 and C, as well as minerals like calcium and iron.
These nutrients are essential for keeping your bones healthy and boosting your immune system during monsoon illnesses, such as colds or fevers.
Snake gourd can be cooked with lentils or made into a savory pie for variety.
#5
Ash gourd: A cooling companion
Ash gourd has cooling properties that help balance body temperature during humid weather conditions prevalent in monsoons.
It contains high amounts of water, along with fiber content. This aids digestion while keeping you hydrated at the same time.
Ash gourd soup or raita makes an excellent choice, especially when served chilled, providing relief from heat-induced discomforts commonly experienced during this season.