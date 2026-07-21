5 lentil recipes for a healthier you
What's the story
Moong beans, a staple in many kitchens, are especially beneficial during the monsoon season. These tiny legumes are packed with nutrients that can help boost immunity and keep you healthy during the rainy months. Rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals, moong beans can be easily incorporated into various dishes to enhance your diet. Here are five moong recipes that are perfect for monsoon immunity.
Dish 1
Moong dal soup for warmth
Moong dal soup is a comforting dish that warms you up on rainy days. Made with split green gram, this soup is light yet nutritious.
It can be prepared by boiling moong dal with turmeric and adding spices like cumin and coriander for flavor.
A dash of lemon juice adds vitamin C, which helps boost immunity.
This simple soup is easy to digest and provides essential nutrients.
Dish 2
Sprouted moong salad for freshness
Sprouted moong salad is a refreshing way to enjoy the health benefits of these beans.
Sprouting increases the nutrient content of moong beans, making them richer in vitamins A and C, and folate.
Combine sprouted moong with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and a squeeze of lime juice for a crunchy salad that's packed with antioxidants.
This dish supports digestion and boosts your immune system.
Dish 3
Moong bean pancakes for energy
Moong bean pancakes are an energizing breakfast option that keeps you active all day long.
Grind soaked moong beans into a smooth batter, and add spices like cumin seeds and green chilies for flavor.
Cook them on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes are high in protein and provide sustained energy without weighing you down.
Dish 4
Moong dal khichdi for comfort
Moong dal khichdi is another comforting dish that combines rice and lentils into one wholesome meal.
Cooked with minimal spices like ginger, turmeric, and asafoetida, this dish is gentle on the stomach but still packed with nutrients.
It provides carbohydrates from rice and protein from moong dal, making it an ideal dish for monsoon days when you need something light yet filling.
Dish 5
Moong bean curry for flavor
Moong bean curry adds flavor to your meals while reaping all the health benefits of these legumes.
Cook whole green moong beans until tender, then simmer them in a rich tomato-based gravy with onions, garlic, ginger paste, and spices like garam masala, or fennel seeds, if you like.
Serve hot with steamed rice or flatbreads like chapati or naan, depending on your taste preference.