Craving a crunchy snack? Try these garlic crackers
What's the story
Monsoon evenings are perfect for snacking on something warm and crunchy. Crispy garlic crackers are a perfect combination of flavors and textures that can make any rainy evening special. These homemade crackers are easy to make and require basic ingredients. They give you a delicious snack option that goes well with your evening tea or coffee. Here is how you can make these delightful treats at home.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To make crispy garlic crackers, you will need all-purpose flour, butter, garlic cloves, salt, water, and sesame seeds.
These are easily available in most kitchens and give the crackers their signature taste.
The garlic gives a strong flavor, while the sesame seeds add a nutty crunch.
Make sure you have everything ready before you start cooking to make the process smooth.
Dough preparation
Prepare the dough
Start by mixing flour and salt in a bowl. Add softened butter, and mix until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.
Mince the garlic cloves finely, and add them to the mixture. Gradually add water until it forms a dough.
Knead it well for about five minutes until smooth. This step is crucial as it forms the base of your crackers.
Shaping crackers
Roll out and cut shapes
Once your dough is ready, roll it out on a floured surface until it's thin but not transparent.
Use a knife or cookie cutter to cut out shapes as per your liking—squares or triangles work well.
Place these shapes on a baking sheet, lined with parchment paper, to prevent sticking.
Baking process
Bake to perfection
Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (about 356 degrees Fahrenheit).
Bake the prepared shapes for about 15 minutes, or until they turn golden brown and crisp up nicely.
Keep an eye on them, as baking times may vary slightly depending on oven settings.
Serving suggestion
Enjoy with your favorite dip
Once baked, allow your garlic crackers to cool slightly before serving them warm with dips like hummus or yogurt-based sauces, if you like.
Alternatively, enjoy them plain alongside steaming cups of tea during cozy monsoon evenings with family members or friends alike.