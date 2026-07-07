Fenugreek leaves: 5 dishes to try this monsoon
What's the story
Fenugreek leaves, or methi, are a staple in Indian kitchens. Famous for their distinctive flavor and aroma, these leaves are also loaded with nutrients. During the monsoon, they become even more popular, as they add a touch of warmth and comfort to meals. Here are five delicious ways to use fenugreek leaves in your cooking this monsoon, giving you tasty and healthy dishes.
Flatbread
Methi paratha delight
Methi paratha is a famous Indian flatbread that combines whole wheat flour with fresh fenugreek leaves. The dough is kneaded with spices like cumin and coriander powder to add flavor. Cooked on a tava with ghee or oil, these parathas turn crispy from outside and soft from inside. They are usually served with yogurt or pickles, making for a wholesome meal option for monsoon days.
Spiced flatbread
Methi thepla: A Gujarati specialty
Methi thepla is another spiced flatbread from Gujarat, India. It is made from whole wheat flour, besan (gram flour), and fresh fenugreek leaves. The dough is flavored with turmeric, red chili powder, and ajwain (carom seeds) for an extra kick. Theplas are soft and can be eaten alone or with curd or chutney. They are perfect for travel snacks or lunchboxes.
Creamy curry
Creamy methi malai: A comforting curry
Methi malai is a creamy curry made with fresh fenugreek leaves, cooked in cream and spices like garam masala and cardamom powder. The result is a rich, flavorful dish that goes well with rice or naan bread. This curry is especially comforting during the rainy season when you crave something warm and hearty.
Lentil dish
Spicy methi dal: Lentil goodness
Methi dal is a delicious combination of lentils cooked with fresh fenugreek leaves and spices like turmeric and cumin seeds. The dish is healthy and flavorful, with the bitterness of methi leaves balancing the richness of lentils. It goes well with steamed rice or roti, making it a perfect choice for a nutritious monsoon meal.
Snack option
Crispy methi pakora: Snack time favorite
Methi pakora are crispy fritters made by mixing besan (gram flour) with chopped fenugreek leaves and spices, such as ajwain (carom seeds) and red chili powder. Deep-fried until golden brown, these snacks are perfect for tea-time munching during rainy days. They are best enjoyed hot with mint chutney or ketchup.