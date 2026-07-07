Methi paratha is a popular Indian flatbread enjoyed with butter

Fenugreek leaves: 5 dishes to try this monsoon

By Simran Jeet 03:27 pm Jul 07, 202603:27 pm

What's the story

Fenugreek leaves, or methi, are a staple in Indian kitchens. Famous for their distinctive flavor and aroma, these leaves are also loaded with nutrients. During the monsoon, they become even more popular, as they add a touch of warmth and comfort to meals. Here are five delicious ways to use fenugreek leaves in your cooking this monsoon, giving you tasty and healthy dishes.