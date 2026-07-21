Why you should add microgreens to your diet
What's the story
Monsoon microgreens are small, young plants harvested just after the first leaves have developed. These nutrient-packed greens are perfect for boosting immunity during the monsoon season. They are easy to grow and can be added to a variety of dishes, making them an ideal addition to your diet. Here's how these microgreens can help you stay healthy during the rains.
Nutrient power
Nutrient density of microgreens
Microgreens are known for their high nutrient density. They contain more vitamins and minerals than their mature counterparts.
For instance, they are rich in vitamins A, C, E, and K. They also contain essential minerals like calcium and iron.
This makes them an excellent choice for boosting immunity naturally.
Home growing
Easy cultivation at home
Growing monsoon microgreens at home is simple and requires little space.
You can grow them in small containers or trays placed on windowsills or balconies.
All you need is quality seeds, soil or growing medium, and water.
With regular care, you can harvest fresh greens within seven to 14 days.
Culinary uses
Versatile culinary uses
Monsoon microgreens can be added to salads, sandwiches, smoothies, or as garnishes for soups and stews.
They add flavor and texture while boosting the nutritional value of meals without overpowering other ingredients.
Their versatility makes it easy to incorporate them into daily diets.
Cost-effective
Cost-effective health boost
Growing your own monsoon microgreens is a cost-effective way to boost your health without spending much on supplements or specialty foods.
A small packet of seeds costs less than ₹100 and can yield multiple harvests over a few weeks.
This way, you get a continuous supply of fresh greens at home.