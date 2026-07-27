5 nail art ideas to try now
What's the story
Monsoon season in India is synonymous with vibrant colors and lively festivities. Bollywood, with its colorful movies and iconic styles, is a great source of inspiration for monsoon nail art. From the classic looks of yesteryear to the modern styles of today's stars, Bollywood offers a plethora of ideas to jazz up your nails for the rains. Here are some Bollywood-inspired nail art ideas perfect for monsoon.
#1
Classic red with a twist
Red nails have always been a favorite in Bollywood, thanks to their classic and timeless appeal.
For the monsoon, add a twist by using waterproof top coats to keep your red polish intact.
This look can be paired with any outfit, and it gives an elegant touch to your rainy day attire.
#2
Glittery Bollywood bling
Bollywood stars love their bling, and what better than glittery nail art to add some sparkle to those gloomy monsoon days?
Use glittery polishes or nail stickers to recreate this glamorous look.
The shimmer will not only brighten up your mood but also make your hands look stunning in any light.
#3
Floral patterns inspired by films
Floral patterns are a staple in many Bollywood films, symbolizing beauty and grace.
For monsoon nail art, opt for floral designs using water-resistant paints or stickers.
These patterns can give an element of freshness and elegance to your nails while withstanding the humidity.
#4
Ombre effects like Bollywood stars
Ombre nails have been the rage in Bollywood, giving a gradient effect that is both chic and modern.
For this monsoon, go for ombre shades that complement each other, and are waterproof.
This style gives a sophisticated touch without compromising on durability during the rains.
#5
Bollywood-inspired character designs
Take inspiration from your favorite Bollywood characters by recreating their iconic looks on your nails.
Use fine brushes or nail art pens for detailed designs like movie logos or character silhouettes.
This creative approach not only showcases your love for cinema but also makes your nails stand out in any crowd.