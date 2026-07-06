Try these versions

Monsoon special: 5 bread sandwiches you'll love

By Simran Jeet 10:07 am Jul 06, 202610:07 am

What's the story

The monsoon season in India is synonymous with the aroma of fresh rain and the comfort of warm snacks. Bread sandwiches, a staple of Indian street food, provide a quick and delicious option to relish during these rainy days. They are easy to prepare and can be customized with a variety of fillings, making them a favorite among street vendors and food lovers alike. Here are five popular bread sandwiches that rule Indian streets during the monsoon.