Monsoon special: 5 bread sandwiches you'll love
What's the story
The monsoon season in India is synonymous with the aroma of fresh rain and the comfort of warm snacks. Bread sandwiches, a staple of Indian street food, provide a quick and delicious option to relish during these rainy days. They are easy to prepare and can be customized with a variety of fillings, making them a favorite among street vendors and food lovers alike. Here are five popular bread sandwiches that rule Indian streets during the monsoon.
#1
Bombay sandwich delight
The Bombay sandwich is a classic street food loved for its layers of flavor. Made with white bread, this sandwich has slices of potato, tomato, onion, and cucumber, all layered with green chutney and butter. The sandwich is grilled to perfection, giving it a crispy texture on the outside while keeping the inside soft. It's usually served with a side of sev or potato chips for an extra crunch.
#2
Grilled cheese sandwich twist
A grilled cheese sandwich is a simple, yet satisfying option available on many Indian streets during the monsoon. Made with generous amounts of cheese between two slices of buttered bread, this sandwich is grilled until golden brown. Some vendors add green chilies or herbs for added flavor. The gooey cheese combined with the crisp bread makes it an irresistible snack option.
#3
Vegetable cheese sandwich surprise
This sandwich is a perfect combination of vegetables and cheese, making it a nutritious and tasty option. It has layers of sliced vegetables, like bell peppers, carrots, and cucumbers, along with cheese slices between two pieces of buttered bread. The sandwich is lightly toasted to melt the cheese and keep the vegetables crunchy. It's often served with ketchup or green chutney on the side.
#4
Paneer tikka sandwich sensation
Paneer tikka sandwiches are a hit among those who love paneer and street food. Cubes of marinated paneer are grilled and stuffed in bread slices with chutney or mayonnaise. The spicy paneer and soft bread make for a delightful combination, making it a popular choice during monsoon.
#5
Masala bread sandwich magic
Masala bread sandwiches are all about flavor-packed spreads on toasted slices. They are made by mixing butter with spices like chaat masala or red chili powder, and applying them generously on each slice before assembling them together. These sandwiches are then grilled until crispy, making them a favorite of many who love bold flavors.