5 taro root recipes to enjoy this monsoon
What's the story
Taro root is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a number of dishes, especially during the monsoon season. With its creamy texture and mild flavor, taro root makes for a perfect base for a variety of recipes. Here are five delightful monsoon recipes that highlight the unique qualities of taro root, giving you a warm and comforting culinary experience.
Dish 1
Taro root curry delight
Taro root curry is a staple in many households during the rainy season.
The dish features taro cooked with spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander.
The creamy texture of the taro pairs beautifully with the spices, making it a hearty meal.
Serve it hot with rice or flatbread for a satisfying meal that warms you up from the inside out.
Dish 2
Crispy taro fritters
Crispy taro fritters are the perfect snack to munch on during the monsoon.
Grated taro is mixed with chickpea flour and spices before being deep-fried to golden perfection.
These fritters are crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside.
They can be served with chutney or sauce for an extra zing.
Dish 3
Creamy taro soup
Creamy taro soup is just what you need on a rainy day.
The soup is prepared by simmering diced taro with vegetables, like carrots and peas, before blending it into a smooth consistency.
A dash of coconut milk adds richness to this comforting bowl of soup, making it ideal for warming up chilly evenings.
Dish 4
Spicy taro stir-fry
Spicy taro stir-fry is an easy-to-make dish that packs a punch with its bold flavors.
Sliced taro is stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, soy sauce, and chili paste for an exciting combination of tastes.
This quick recipe goes well with steamed rice or noodles.
Dish 5
Sweet taro pudding
Sweet taro pudding is a delicious way to enjoy this root vegetable's natural sweetness while indulging your sweet tooth at the same time!
Cooked, mashed taros are mixed together with sugar syrup until thickened into pudding-like consistency before being chilled in the refrigerator until set firm enough for sliceable portions when served cold after dinner time treats!