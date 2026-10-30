How to make these baked fenugreek fritters
What's the story
Baked methi pakoras (fenugreek fritters) are a healthy twist on the traditional monsoon snack. These pakoras are made with fresh fenugreek leaves and are baked instead of fried, making them a healthier option. The recipe is simple and uses basic ingredients that are easily available in most kitchens. Perfect for the rainy season, these pakoras give you the comfort of a warm snack without the extra oil.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for baked methi pakoras
To prepare baked methi pakoras, you will need fresh fenugreek leaves, gram flour, rice flour, turmeric powder, red chili powder, salt, and water.
These ingredients are easily available at local grocery stores.
The combination of gram flour and rice flour gives the pakoras a crisp texture, while the spices add flavor.
Preparation
Preparing the batter
Start by washing and chopping the fenugreek leaves finely.
In a bowl, mix gram flour and rice flour with turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Add water gradually to make a thick batter.
Fold in the chopped fenugreek leaves until they are well coated with the batter.
Baking
Baking the pakoras
Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (356 degrees Fahrenheit).
Line a baking tray with parchment paper.
Drop spoonfuls of the batter onto the tray, leaving space between each portion for spreading during baking.
Bake for around 20 minutes, or until golden brown, flipping halfway through for even cooking.
Serving tips
Serving suggestions for baked methi pakoras
Once baked to perfection, serve these methi pakoras hot with green chutney or yogurt dip for added flavor.
They go well with tea or coffee, making them an ideal snack choice during rainy afternoons or evening gatherings with friends and family members who appreciate healthy, yet delicious, snacks.