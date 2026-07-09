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Tasty taro root recipes you need to try

By Simran Jeet 09:58 am Jul 09, 202609:58 am

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Colocasia, or taro root, is a favorite during the monsoon season. Its earthy flavor and unique texture make it an ideal ingredient for hearty dishes. As the rains pour, these recipes will keep you warm and satisfied. From savory curries to crispy fritters, colocasia can be used in a number of ways to make your monsoon meals special. Here are some must-try recipes.