Monsoon fashion 101: 5 must-have non-slip shoes

The monsoon season calls for a change in footwear choices, especially in India where rains can be unpredictable and heavy. Choosing non-slip shoes is important to avoid accidents and remain comfortable while stepping out. These shoes not only give you safety but also keep you stylish during the rainy season. Here are five must-have non-slip shoe styles for monsoon in India.

Style 1 Waterproof sandals for comfort Waterproof sandals are perfect for the monsoon season, as they dry quickly and provide good grip on wet surfaces. Made from synthetic materials, these sandals are easy to clean and maintain. They usually have rubber soles that offer excellent traction on slippery surfaces, making them ideal for casual outings or short walks.

Style 2 Slip-resistant loafers for versatility Slip-resistant loafers make for a versatile option that can be worn both at work and casually during the monsoon. These shoes usually come with water-resistant uppers and rubber soles, which provide good grip on wet roads. Their classic design makes them suitable for formal occasions, while the comfort they provide makes them perfect for everyday wear.

Style 3 Rainproof sneakers for active days Rainproof sneakers are perfect for those who want to stay active during the monsoon. These sneakers come with water-resistant materials and breathable linings to keep your feet dry even in the wettest weather. The rubber outsoles ensure a good grip on slippery roads, making them the perfect choice for jogging or running errands.

Style 4 Rubber boots for heavy rains Rubber boots are perfect for those who live in areas prone to heavy rains or flooding. These boots are completely waterproof, keeping your feet dry no matter how deep the water is. With textured soles, they offer excellent traction on muddy or slippery surfaces, making them perfect for outdoor activities during the monsoon.