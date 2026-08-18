Why you should add water chestnut to your monsoon diet
What's the story
Singhara, or water chestnut, is a seasonal fruit that comes as a boon during the monsoon. Full of nutrients, this crunchy delight is a must-have in your diet during the rainy season. It not only adds a unique taste to your meals, but also offers various health benefits. Here's why singhara is a must-have in your monsoon diet.
#1
Nutritional benefits of singhara
Rich in essential nutrients, singhara makes for a healthy addition to your diet.
It is loaded with vitamins B6 and C, manganese, potassium, and fiber. These nutrients contribute to your overall health by boosting immunity, improving digestion, and providing energy.
The low-calorie count makes it perfect for those looking to maintain or lose weight during monsoon.
#2
Supports hydration levels
Monsoon humidity can dehydrate you, so it is important to stay hydrated.
Singhara has high water content, which helps keep you hydrated.
Eating this fruit can help you meet your daily fluid intake requirements without consuming extra calories or sugars.
#3
Aids digestion
The high fiber content in singhara promotes healthy digestion by preventing constipation and ensuring regular bowel movements.
It also supports gut health by promoting the growth of good bacteria in the intestines.
Including singhara in your diet can help maintain digestive balance during the monsoon, when digestive issues are common.
#4
Boosts immunity
During monsoons, when the risk of infections rises, boosting immunity becomes all the more important.
Singhara is rich in vitamin C, which is known for its immunity-boosting properties.
Eating this fruit regularly can help strengthen your body's defense mechanisms against common illnesses like colds and flu during the rainy season.
Tip 1
Versatile culinary uses
Singhara's versatility makes it easy to incorporate into various dishes.
You can enjoy it raw as a snack or add it to salads for an extra crunch.
It can also be cooked with spices to make delicious curries, or used as an ingredient in soups and stews, enhancing both flavor and nutrition without overpowering other ingredients.