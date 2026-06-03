Montenegro's most beautiful coastal towns: A list

Montenegro's coastal towns are a perfect blend of history, culture, and natural beauty. These towns, often overshadowed by more popular destinations, give a unique insight into the country's rich heritage and stunning landscapes. From ancient architecture to breathtaking views of the Adriatic Sea, these towns have it all. Exploring these hidden gems can be an enriching experience for those looking to delve deeper into Montenegro's diverse offerings.

#1 Kotor: A blend of history and nature Kotor is famous for its well-preserved medieval architecture and stunning natural surroundings. The town is nestled between steep mountains and the clear waters of Kotor Bay. Visitors can explore narrow streets lined with centuries-old buildings, visit historic sites such as St. Tryphon Cathedral, and hike up to the fortress for panoramic views. Kotor also hosts various cultural events throughout the year, making it a lively destination for tourists.

#2 Budva: The Old Town experience Budva is famous for its charming old town, which is surrounded by ancient walls. The old town has cobblestone streets, quaint shops, and cozy cafes where you can soak in the local culture. Budva is also known for its beautiful beaches and vibrant nightlife. You can visit the Citadel, which offers stunning views of the Adriatic Sea, or relax on one of the many nearby beaches.

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#3 Perast: A coastal gem Perast is a small town famous for its baroque architecture and picturesque setting on Boka Bay. The town has several palaces and churches that speak of its maritime history as a trading hub in past centuries. From Perast, you can take boat trips to visit Our Lady of the Rocks island church, or explore nearby islets dotted across the bay.

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