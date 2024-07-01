In brief Simplifying... In brief Montreal offers a variety of scenic trails for outdoor enthusiasts.

The P'tit Train du Nord, a 232-kilometer trail, takes you through charming villages and lakes, while the Lachine Canal trail offers urban exploration with stunning skyline views.

Montreal's heritage rail trails adventure

11:16 am Jul 01, 2024

What's the story Montreal, a city rich in culture and history, offers an array of scenic heritage rail trails that beckon adventurers and nature lovers alike. These trails, once bustling railways, have been transformed into serene paths for biking, walking, and exploration. They serve as green arteries through urban landscapes and countryside, offering a unique way to experience Montreal's natural beauty and historical charm.

P'tit Train du Nord: A scenic journey

The P'tit Train du Nord, stretching 232 kilometers from Saint-Jerome to Mont-Laurier, transforms a former railway into one of Canada's longest linear parks. It guides travelers through picturesque villages and by pristine lakes, with historic train stations now serving as cafes and art galleries. Ideal for cycling in summer or cross-country skiing in winter, it's a year-round haven for outdoor lovers.

Lachine Canal: Urban exploration

The Lachine Canal trail, within Montreal's city limits, stretches 14.5 kilometers from the Old Port to Lake Saint-Louis. This path is adorned with lush greenery, industrial heritage sites, and stunning city skyline views. Ideal for leisurely bike rides or walks, it allows for the exploration of Montreal's historic landmarks and modern attractions by the water's edge.

Monteregie Network: Connecting Green Spaces

The Monteregie Network boasts over 1,000 kilometers of interconnected trails across the region, linking communities and showcasing diverse landscapes from agricultural lands to forests and riversides. Ideal for both short day trips and ambitious long-distance adventures by bike or on foot, these well-maintained trails offer ample opportunities for sightseeing and immersing oneself in Quebec's scenic countryside.

The Estriade: Nature's mosaic

Nestled in Granby, The Estriade Trail spans 19 kilometers, known for vibrant wildflowers and wildlife. Part of La Route Verte, it links parks like Daniel-Johnson on Lake Boivin, housing a bird sanctuary. Ideal for family outings or birdwatchers, The Estriade is a perfect nature escape, offering serene views and opportunities to spot local species in their natural habitat.