In brief Simplifying... In brief Indulge in a variety of vegan pizzas with a healthy twist - a quinoa crust.

Experiment with a range of toppings from a Mediterranean mix of hummus, olives, and artichokes, to a sweet and spicy barbecue delight with pineapple and jalapenos.

Or, try a green garden pizza with pesto and fresh veggies, and an autumnal treat topped with pumpkin puree, caramelized onions, and vegan ricotta.

Calling all pizza lovers

Savor these wholesome quinoa crust vegan pizzas

By Anujj Trehaan 11:07 am Jul 01, 202411:07 am

What's the story Dive into the delightful world of gluten-free vegan pizzas, where quinoa shines as the main ingredient. These five unique recipes transform traditional pizza into a culinary adventure that everyone can enjoy, regardless of dietary restrictions. By incorporating quinoa, these pizzas promise not only to satisfy your cravings but also to cater to various health and dietary preferences without sacrificing flavor.

Base recipe

Classic margherita with a twist

Begin by blending cooked quinoa, water, baking powder, and salt into a dough-like consistency. Spread this mixture onto a baking sheet and bake until crispy. Then, top with tomato sauce, fresh basil, and vegan mozzarella. Return it to the oven until the cheese has melted to perfection. This simple base sets the stage for a deliciously melty and flavorful pizza experience.

Toppings galore

Mediterranean medley pizza

For lovers of bold flavors, this pizza is ideal. Start with a quinoa crust, then layer on hummus instead of traditional tomato sauce for a unique twist. Top with chopped kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and red onion slices. A sprinkle of oregano completes this dish, bringing the essence of the Mediterranean to your plate with every bite.

Flavor fusion

Sweet and spicy barbecue delight

Begin by spreading vegan barbecue sauce on your baked quinoa crust for a sweet and tangy base. Add thinly sliced red onions and pineapple chunks for a mix of sharpness and sweetness. If you like spice, include jalapenos. Top it all off with vegan cheese shreds, creating a smoky-sweet flavor that's truly irresistible. This combination ensures a delightful taste experience with every bite.

Veggie heaven

Green goddess garden pizza

Begin by spreading pesto on your baked, crisp quinoa crust, setting the stage for this vibrant delight. After baking, top with a variety of green vegetables, including spinach leaves, zucchini ribbons, chopped green bell peppers, and fresh arugula. A final drizzle of olive oil before serving enhances the freshness and brings out the rich flavors of this garden-inspired pizza.

Autumn flavors

Savory pumpkin and arugula pizza

Embrace the essence of fall with this quinoa crust pizza, generously topped with a savory blend of pumpkin puree, garlic powder, and sage for a rich base. Add layers of sweet caramelized onions and dollops of creamy vegan ricotta cheese before baking to perfection. Once golden and bubbly, a garnish of fresh arugula adds a crisp, peppery finish, beautifully complementing the deep autumnal flavors.