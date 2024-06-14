In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a vegan mushroom bolognese by sautéing onions, garlic, carrots, and celery in olive oil, then adding mushrooms until browned.

Blend in crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, and season with oregano, basil, salt, and pepper, letting it simmer to meld flavors.

Meanwhile, boil your favorite pasta until al dente, and mix with the sauce for a hearty, plant-based Italian dish. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Check out this recipe

Try this vegan mushroom bolognese recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 05:49 pm Jun 14, 202405:49 pm

What's the story Vegan mushroom bolognese is a delightful twist on the classic Italian sauce, traditionally made with meat. This version uses mushrooms to mimic the texture and flavor of the original recipe. Originating from Bologna, Italy, it has been adapted worldwide to suit various dietary preferences. This vegan and eggless adaptation caters to those seeking plant-based alternatives, embodying modern culinary innovation. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, you'll need two tablespoons of olive oil, one finely chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, one diced carrot, one diced celery stalk, 500 grams of finely chopped mushrooms, a 400-gram can of crushed tomatoes, two tablespoons tomato paste, one teaspoon each of dried oregano and basil, and salt and pepper to taste. Also, prepare 400 grams of your preferred pasta.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Start by heating olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the finely chopped onion and minced garlic to the pan. Saute for about three minutes or until they start to soften. Then add diced carrots and celery to the mix. Continue cooking for another five minutes until all vegetables are soft but not browned.

Step 2

Cooking the mushrooms

Increase the heat slightly, then add your finely chopped mushrooms to the pan with the vegetables. Cook them until they release their moisture and start to brown, which should take around eight minutes. The key is allowing most of the mushroom liquid to evaporate, concentrating their flavor significantly for a richer taste in the final dish.

Step 3

Adding tomatoes and seasoning

Once the mushrooms have nicely browned, blend in the crushed tomatoes and tomato paste with the sauteed vegetables. Then, season with dried oregano and basil to introduce an authentic Italian flavor, adjusting with salt and pepper according to your taste preferences. Let the mixture simmer on a low flame for about 20 minutes, a process that allows the diverse flavors to meld together harmoniously.

Step 4

Preparing pasta

While your sauce gently simmers, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Then cook the pasta according to the package instructions until it is al dente - tender yet firm when bitten into. It's crucial not to overcook the pasta, as it will continue to cook slightly when it is mixed with the hot sauce later on.