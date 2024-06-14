In brief Simplifying... In brief Craft your own artisanal vegan sourdough pizza with a few simple steps.

Artisanal vegan sourdough pizza: A step-by-step recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:24 pm Jun 14, 202401:24 pm

What's the story Sourdough pizza making, with its centuries-old origins in Italy's traditional bread techniques, is beautifully adapted here for those on a vegan diet. This guide ensures the crust remains airy and tangy, ideal for a variety of toppings. It's designed for both seasoned bakers and newcomers to the art of sourdough, enabling the creation of delicious, artisanal vegan pizzas. Let's begin the cooking journey.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For the sourdough crust, mix one cup of active sourdough starter, two and a half cups of all-purpose flour (extra for dusting), one teaspoon of salt, and one tablespoon of olive oil. Toppings include half a cup tomato sauce, one cup shredded vegan cheese, bell peppers, olives, red onions, and any preferred vegetables. Garnish with fresh basil leaves when serving.

Step 1

Preparing your sourdough base

Start by combining your active sourdough starter with water in a large bowl. Gradually mix in the flour and salt until a shaggy dough forms. Knead this on a floured surface for 10 minutes until it's smooth. Return it to the bowl, cover it, and let it rise at room temperature for eight to 12 hours, or until it has doubled.

Step 2

Shaping and pre-baking your crust

After your dough has doubled in size, punch it down on a floured surface to expel air. For thinner crusts, divide it into two; for thicker ones, leave whole. Shape into rounds to your desired thickness. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Place the dough on parchment-lined trays and bake for five minutes without toppings to avoid sogginess.

Step 3

Adding toppings creatively

After pre-baking, brush crusts with olive oil, then spread tomato sauce evenly, leaving edges clear. Generously sprinkle with vegan cheese, top with bell pepper slices, olives, red onions, and any other chosen vegetables. Aim for a balanced topping distribution to avoid overcrowding. Bake at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 10-15 minutes until the crust turns golden and the cheese has melted perfectly.

Step 4

Serving your artisanal creation

Once out of the oven, let pizzas cool slightly on a wire rack before transferring to a cutting board. Slice with a pizza cutter and garnish with fresh basil leaves. Serve immediately to enjoy the warm, crispy and tangy goodness of your homemade vegan sourdough pizza. It's perfect for a weekend dinner with family and friends, offering a delightful culinary experience.