Kickboxing or speed walking: Which is a better mood booster?

Kickboxing and speed walking are two popular forms of exercise that promise to improve your mood. Both activities have their own unique benefits and appeal to different people. While kickboxing is an intense workout that combines martial arts techniques with cardio, speed walking is a low-impact aerobic exercise that can be done almost anywhere. Knowing how these exercises affect your mood can help you choose the right one for your mental well-being.

#1 The intensity of kickboxing Kickboxing is famous for its high-intensity workouts that involve punching, kicking, and a lot of movement. The intensity of the workout can lead to a release of endorphins, the body's natural mood elevators. This release can lead to a sense of euphoria or "runner's high," which can last long after the session is over. For those looking for an adrenaline rush along with mood enhancement, kickboxing could be the answer.

#2 Calming effects of speed walking Speed walking is all about maintaining a brisk pace while walking, which is less intense than other forms of cardio but still effective. The rhythmic nature of speed walking can have calming effects on the mind, reducing stress levels and promoting relaxation. It also gives you a chance to connect with nature or enjoy your surroundings, which can further improve your mood.

#3 Social interaction opportunities Both kickboxing and speed walking offer opportunities for social interaction, which can positively impact mood. Group kickboxing classes provide a sense of community and support from fellow participants, while speed walking groups allow for conversation and shared experiences during the exercise. These social elements can make workouts more enjoyable and motivate individuals to stick with their routines.