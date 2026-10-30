5 Mexican wedding rituals that may surprise you
What's the story
Mexican weddings are a colorful mix of customs and traditions, but the ceremony itself is just as important as the celebration. These rituals are steeped in history and culture, making each wedding a unique experience. From the exchange of coins to the breaking of plates, these traditions symbolize unity, prosperity, and joy. Knowing these customs can give you a deeper insight into Mexican culture and its values.
Coin exchange
La entrega de arras
La entrega de arras is a beautiful tradition where 13 coins are given by the groom to the bride. It represents his commitment to support her financially.
The coins also symbolize prosperity and wealth in their future together.
The bride accepts them with grace, signifying her acceptance of this responsibility, too.
This ritual is often accompanied by prayers or blessings for abundance in their married life.
The Lazo
El Lazo
El lazo is a beautiful tradition where a figure-eight shaped cord or rope is placed around the couple's shoulders during the ceremony. It symbolizes unity and everlasting love.
The couple stands together under the lazo as they exchange vows, signifying their commitment to each other.
This tradition is usually performed after exchanging rings or other vows.
Crazy hour
La hora loca
La hora loca literally translates to "the crazy hour" and is a fun-filled tradition that adds an element of surprise and excitement to the reception.
It usually takes place late at night when everyone has already warmed up on the dance floor.
Dancers with masks, costumes, or props entertain the guests, making the atmosphere lively and fun.
This tradition is all about celebrating joyfully before the festivities come to an end.
The Bite
La mordida
La mordida literally means "the bite" and is a fun tradition that ends with the groom playfully feeding the bride cake, with her playfully resisting.
This symbolizes how they will face challenges together in life.
The guests cheer on this playful act, making it an unforgettable moment that brings everyone together.
It adds a light-hearted touch to the celebration, without overshadowing other important rituals.