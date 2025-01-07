Morning meals of Kerala: A journey through Malabar cuisine
What's the story
The southern Indian state of Kerala is a gastronomic paradise known for its vibrant and diverse culinary traditions.
Among its distinct regional cuisines, Malabar cuisine holds a special place for its exquisite flavors and dishes.
This article delves into the traditional morning meals of Kerala, with a special focus on the Malabar region, to give you a glimpse of its flavorful breakfast wonders.
Staple breakfast
The staple: Puttu and kadala curry
Puttu is a cylindrical steamed rice cake prepared with coconut shavings, and is typically served with kadala curry, which is a spicy chickpea curry.
This pairing is a standard breakfast in Kerala, enjoyed in both homes and restaurants.
Beyond flavor, puttu and kadala curry deliver a balanced meal to kickstart your day, supplying both carbs and proteins.
Fermented delight
A fermented favorite: Appam with stew
Appam, a delicate pancake made from fermented rice batter and coconut milk, features a fluffy center with thin, crispy edges.
It is traditionally served with a vegetable or chicken stew.
This stew, creamy with coconut milk and fragrant with warming spices like cinnamon and cloves, complements the slight sweetness of appam, creating a perfect balance of flavors.
Savory treat
The savory snack: Uzhunnu vada
Uzhunnu vada is a delicious, doughnut-shaped fritter made from urad dal (black lentil) batter.
These golden-brown treats are often served as a side dish with breakfast, but they're also tasty on their own, especially with chutney or sambar (a lentil-based vegetable stew) for dipping.
Uzhunnu Vada brings the perfect crunch to an otherwise soft breakfast.
Light breakfast
A lighter option: Idiyappam with curry
Idiyappam or string hoppers are a beloved breakfast item in South India.
These light and filling noodles make for the perfect morning meal.
And, when served with a side of spicy curry, idiyappam delivers a harmonious medley of textures and flavors, creating a dining experience that's both comforting and utterly delicious.
Sweet indulgence
For sweet tooths: Pazham pori
Pazham pori is a popular snack in Kerala that also serves as a delicious breakfast choice for individuals who enjoy beginning their day with something sweet.
It is made by coating ripe plantain slices in a wheat flour batter and deep-frying them to a beautiful golden brown.
The dish offers an irresistible combination of sweetness from the plantain and satisfying crunch from the fried coating.