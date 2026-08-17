How to practice sunlight meditation
What's the story
Morning sunlight meditations combine the benefits of meditation with the natural light of the morning sun. This practice can improve your mood and mental health by regulating circadian rhythms and increasing serotonin levels. By spending a few minutes every morning in this practice, you can start your day on a positive note. Here are five ways you can practice morning sunlight meditations to boost happiness.
Tip 1
Start with deep breathing
Start your morning meditation by focusing on deep breathing.
Find a quiet spot where the sunlight is abundant.
Inhale deeply through your nose, hold for a few seconds, and exhale slowly through your mouth.
This technique helps calm the mind and prepares you for meditation by increasing oxygen flow to the brain.
Tip 2
Focus on gratitude
Incorporate gratitude into your meditation routine.
As you sit in the sunlight, think of three things you are grateful for.
This practice shifts focus from negative thoughts to positive aspects of life, promoting a sense of contentment and happiness.
Tip 3
Visualize positive outcomes
Visualization is a powerful tool in meditation.
While basking in morning sunlight, visualize positive outcomes for the day ahead or long-term goals.
Picture yourself achieving these goals or experiencing joyful moments.
This technique enhances motivation and sets an optimistic tone for the day.
Tip 4
Practice mindfulness techniques
Mindfulness means being present in the moment without judgment.
While meditating under the morning sun, pay attention to your surroundings—the sound of birds chirping, the feel of a gentle breeze, or the warmth of sunlight on your skin.
These mindful observations anchor you in the present moment, reducing stress levels.
Tip 5
Set intentions for the day
Use your morning meditation time to set clear intentions for what you want to achieve during the day.
Think about specific tasks or behaviors you want to focus on, and then mentally commit yourself to these intentions while soaking up natural light from above.