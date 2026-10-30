Moroccan ghrouiba: The almond-rich treat that's hard to resist
What's the story
Moroccan almond ghrouiba is a delicious treat that marries the crunch of almonds with the soft texture of cookies. These traditional cookies are a staple in Moroccan cuisine, relished for their simplicity and rich flavor. Prepared with basic ingredients like flour, sugar, and almonds, they make an easy, yet delightful, snack. Here, we take you through the preparation of these delightful cookies.
Ingredients
Ingredients for almond ghrouiba
To prepare Moroccan almond ghrouiba, you will need some basic ingredients.
Flour forms the base of the cookie dough. Sugar adds sweetness, and butter or oil gives it moisture.
Almonds are the star ingredient, adding flavor and texture.
A pinch of salt balances the sweetness, and baking powder helps the cookies rise slightly during baking.
Preparation
Step-by-step preparation guide
Start by mixing flour, sugar, and baking powder in a bowl.
Add melted butter or oil gradually until you get a dough-like consistency. Fold in whole almonds evenly throughout the mixture.
Roll small portions into balls, and place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.
Flatten each ball slightly before baking.
Baking tips
Baking tips for perfect texture
Preheat your oven to about 180 degrees Fahrenheit (350 degrees Celsius) before placing the tray inside.
Bake for about 15 minutes, or until lightly golden brown on top, but still soft in texture when touched gently with fingers.
Serving suggestions
Serving suggestions for enjoyment
Once baked, let them cool completely on wire racks before serving them warm with tea or coffee as part of an afternoon snack.
Alternatively, store them in airtight containers at room temperature for up to five days without losing freshness quality.