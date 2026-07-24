Love artistic decor? Add Moroccan textiles
What's the story
Moroccan textiles are all the rage for their vibrant colors and intricate patterns. These traditional fabrics can add a unique touch to any room, making them an ideal choice for those looking to revamp their home decor. From bold Berber rugs to delicate handwoven blankets, Moroccan textiles offer endless possibilities for creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Here's how you can use these beautiful fabrics in your home.
#1
Incorporating Berber rugs
Berber rugs, with their geometric patterns and earthy tones, make for a perfect addition to any living space.
They are durable and add texture underfoot, making them ideal for high-traffic areas.
Available in various sizes, Berber rugs can fit into small nooks or large living rooms.
Their versatility makes them a great choice for both modern and traditional interiors.
#2
Using kilim cushions
Kilim cushions are another way to bring Moroccan flair into your home.
These flat-woven cushions come in a range of colors and designs, making them perfect for mixing and matching with other decor elements.
They can be used on sofas, chairs, or even as floor seating options.
The vibrant patterns of kilim cushions add visual interest without overpowering the room's overall aesthetic.
#3
Adding tassel throws
Tassel throws are perfect for adding warmth and style to any space.
These throws, often made from wool or cotton blends, come with tassels on the edges, adding a playful touch.
They can be draped over sofas or beds, or used as an extra layer during chilly nights.
The subtle patterns on these throws complement other Moroccan textiles without clashing.
#4
Utilizing handwoven blankets
Handwoven blankets also offer a unique opportunity to incorporate Moroccan craftsmanship into your home.
Each blanket is usually one of a kind, showcasing the skill of artisans who have been perfecting their craft for generations.
These blankets are not just functional but also serve as decorative pieces that enhance the overall look of any room they adorn.