Planning to visit Morocco? Skip these spots

Morocco 's deserts are often touted as must-visit destinations for travelers seeking adventure and unique experiences. However, not all desert getaways live up to the hype. Some places may disappoint due to various reasons, such as overcrowding, lack of authentic experiences, or high costs. In this article, we explore five overrated desert getaways in Morocco that travelers might want to reconsider before planning their trip.

#1 Merzouga's high price tag Merzouga is famous for its stunning sand dunes and camel rides, but it comes with a hefty price tag. Tour packages can be expensive, often costing hundreds of dollars for a single night. While the scenery is breathtaking, many travelers find that similar experiences can be had at other locations in Morocco at a fraction of the cost. Budget-conscious adventurers may want to explore alternative spots with equally impressive landscapes without breaking the bank.

#2 Zagora's limited attractions Zagora is often marketed as a gateway to the Sahara Desert, but it has limited attractions beyond its famous sign indicating "52 days to Timbuktu." The town itself is small and lacks the vibrant culture or activities found in other Moroccan cities. While it offers some desert experiences, visitors may find more engaging environments elsewhere in Morocco that offer richer cultural insights and diverse activities.

#3 Chegaga's accessibility issues Chegaga Dunes are less frequented than those of Merzouga, but reaching them can be a hassle. The road is rough and requires a four-wheel drive, which could be a problem for many travelers. Plus, the remoteness means fewer amenities and services compared to other popular destinations. While Chegaga offers solitude and stunning views, those looking for convenience may find it more trouble than it's worth.

#4 Erg Chigaga's sparse amenities Erg Chigaga is another remote dune field in Morocco's Sahara region, but it suffers from a lack of amenities. Accommodation options are limited, and facilities are basic, which may not suit every traveler's comfort level or expectations of modern conveniences during their stay in such an isolated area.