If Morocco is on your mind, keep reading

Morocco is famous for its vibrant culture and stunning landscapes, but not all touristy spots are worth your time. Some places are just too crowded or too commercialized to give you a real taste of Moroccan life. Here, we list some of these overrated spots, so that you can explore lesser-known gems that give you a more authentic experience. Let's take a look.

#1 The crowded souks of Marrakech While Marrakech's souks are famous for their colorful markets and lively atmosphere, they can also be extremely crowded and overwhelming. Tourists often find themselves lost in the maze-like alleys, dealing with aggressive vendors pushing for sales. The experience can be more stressful than enjoyable, making it hard to appreciate the local crafts and goods on display.

#2 Over-commercialized Chefchaouen Chefchaouen's blue-washed streets are Instagram-famous, but the city is becoming over-commercialized with tourists. The influx has led to inflated prices in shops and restaurants, catering primarily to tourists. While the city is undeniably beautiful, those looking for an authentic Moroccan experience may find it difficult amid the throngs of visitors.

Advertisement

#3 The Medina of Fez (Fes el-Bali)'s maze-like streets The Medina of Fez (Fes el-Bali) is one of the largest car-free urban spaces in the world, which sounds amazing but can be a nightmare in reality. The narrow streets are so confusing that many tourists end up getting lost for hours. Further, the lack of signage and language barriers can make navigation difficult. While the medina is historically important, it may not be the best place for those looking for a stroll.

Advertisement

#4 Overhyped Sahara Desert tours Sahara Desert tours are often marketed as once-in-a-lifetime experiences, but they can fall short of expectations. Many tours focus more on camel rides and campfire entertainment than on exploring the desert's unique ecosystems or learning about its cultural significance. Tourists may find themselves paying high prices for what feels like a commercialized adventure rather than an immersive journey into one of nature's wonders.