5 scenic drives to explore in the Canadian Rockies
What's the story
The Canadian Rockies are home to some of the most breathtaking drives in the world, making for an unforgettable experience for nature lovers. These routes take you through stunning landscapes, from towering mountains to pristine lakes. Whether you're an adventure junkie or just want to soak in the beauty of nature, these drives have something for everyone. Here are five must-do drives that highlight the natural beauty of this region.
#1
Icefields Parkway: A scenic wonder
The Icefields Parkway connects Banff and Jasper National Parks and is one of the most stunning drives in the world.
Spanning over 230 kilometers, the route offers spectacular views of glaciers, waterfalls, and wildlife.
The drive also gives access to several viewpoints and hiking trails, letting travelers explore the area further.
The Columbia Icefield is a major highlight on this route, where visitors can take guided tours on a massive glacier.
#2
Bow Valley Parkway: A wildlife haven
Bow Valley Parkway is a scenic drive between Banff and Lake Louise.
Spanning 48 kilometers, this parkway is famous for its wildlife sightings. Travelers can spot elk, deer, and even bears along the way.
The route also features several pullouts, where you can stop and enjoy short walks or picnics amidst nature.
Johnston Canyon is a popular stop on this drive with its stunning waterfalls.
#3
Kananaskis Country: Off-the-beaten-path adventure
Kananaskis Country provides an alternative to more crowded parks like Banff or Jasper.
Just an hour's drive from Calgary, this region has several scenic routes, such as Highway 40 or Smith-Dorrien/Spray Trail Road.
These roads are less traveled but offer equally stunning views as other popular destinations in the Rockies.
You can also find numerous hiking trails suitable for all skill levels here.
#4
Yoho National Park: Hidden gems await
Yoho National Park is another gem in the Canadian Rockies that should not be missed by road trippers looking for hidden gems away from touristy spots like Banff or Jasper.
Takakkaw Falls, one of Canada's tallest waterfalls, is located here, along with Emerald Lake, famous for its vibrant turquoise color.
The park offers various driving routes, including Field to Emerald Lake Road, which provide access to these natural wonders.
#5
Mount Revelstoke National Park: A drive through time
Mount Revelstoke National Park features a unique drive through time with its Meadows in the Sky Parkway, which climbs to the summit of Mount Revelstoke.
This 26-kilometer-long road opens only during summer months due to heavy snowfall, but rewards visitors with panoramic views over valleys below.
It also features interpretive signs detailing geological history, making it an educational experience, too!