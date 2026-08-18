5 scenic drives to explore in the Canadian Rockies

The Icefields Parkway connects Banff and Jasper National Parks and is one of the most stunning drives in the world.

Spanning over 230 kilometers, the route offers spectacular views of glaciers, waterfalls, and wildlife.

The drive also gives access to several viewpoints and hiking trails, letting travelers explore the area further.

The Columbia Icefield is a major highlight on this route, where visitors can take guided tours on a massive glacier.