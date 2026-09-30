You must explore these windmill villages in the Netherlands
What's the story
The Netherlands is famous for its iconic windmills, which are an inseparable part of its cultural heritage. These towering structures provide a glimpse into the country's history and engineering prowess. While most tourists flock to famous sites, there are several lesser-known villages where you can experience the charm of traditional windmills in a more intimate setting. Here are some hidden gems that will take you back in time.
#1
Zaanse Schans: A historical delight
Zaanse Schans is a picturesque village near Amsterdam, famous for its well-preserved historic windmills.
The village features several working mills, which demonstrate traditional crafts such as oil pressing and dye making.
Visitors can walk through the cobblestone streets and visit museums dedicated to Dutch history and culture.
The area is easily accessible by public transport, making it a convenient day trip from Amsterdam.
#2
Kinderdijk: A UNESCO World Heritage site
Kinderdijk is famous for its 19 windmills, which were built in the 18th century to keep the low-lying land from flooding.
This UNESCO World Heritage site offers stunning views of the mills against a backdrop of lush greenery and waterways.
You can take guided tours of some mills, or visit the museum to learn about their construction and operation.
#3
Schermerhorn: A unique polder experience
Schermerhorn is home to one of the few remaining waterline mills in Europe. These mills were used to control water levels in polders (low-lying land reclaimed from water).
The village features a museum that explains this fascinating system with interactive exhibits.
Visitors can also enjoy scenic walks along canals lined with wildflowers.
#4
Windmill Village at Bovenkarspel: A peaceful retreat
Bovenkarspel provides a peaceful escape from the bustling tourist spots, with its serene setting and charming windmill village.
The village has several working mills that demonstrate traditional Dutch craftsmanship, like sawing timber or grinding grain into flour.
You can take leisurely walks around the village, or rent bikes to explore nearby nature reserves.
Tip 1
Tips for visiting Dutch windmill villages
When visiting these windmill villages, it is best to go during weekdays, when they are less crowded.
This way, you can have a more peaceful experience and get to see the inner workings of the mills.
Many of them have guided tours, which provide fascinating insights into their history and function.
This way, you can appreciate the cultural significance of these structures even more.