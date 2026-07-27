You must visit these national parks in the US
What's the story
The United States is home to a plethora of national parks that offer a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. These parks provide an opportunity to connect with nature, away from the noise and distractions of modern living. Whether you are looking for solitude or just a break from routine, these serene destinations have got you covered. Here are five national parks that promise tranquility and natural beauty.
Yosemite
Yosemite National Park's quiet corners
Yosemite National Park is famous for its stunning landscapes and peaceful spots.
While many flock to its famous sights, the lesser-known areas provide solitude.
Places like Tuolumne Meadows offer expansive views without the crowd.
Early morning or late evening visits can make for an even quieter experience, as sunlight paints the landscape in soft hues.
Olympic
Olympic National Park's diverse ecosystems
With its diverse ecosystems, Olympic National Park makes for an ideal, peaceful retreat. From lush rainforests to rugged coastlines, the park has it all.
The Hoh Rain Forest is particularly tranquil, with its towering trees and gentle sounds of nature.
Hiking trails here are less crowded, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the serenity of the surroundings.
Smoky Mountains
Great Smoky Mountains' misty mornings
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is famous for its misty mornings and peaceful trails.
The park's elevation gives you sweeping views of rolling hills covered in mist at dawn.
Cades Cove is a popular spot for wildlife viewing and quiet reflection, away from the busy roads.
Acadia
Acadia National Park's coastal calm
Acadia National Park, with its rugged coastline and serene landscapes, is a perfect place to get away from the city's noise.
Cadillac Mountain, one of the first places to see the sunrise in North America, offers peaceful mornings with panoramic views.
The Jordan Pond Path is a quiet stroll around a clear pond, surrounded by the park's natural beauty.
Joshua Tree
Joshua Tree National Park's starry nights
Joshua Tree National Park is famous for its otherworldly landscapes and starry skies.
The park's remote location ensures minimal light pollution, making it perfect for stargazing enthusiasts looking for peaceful nights under a blanket of stars.
Hidden Valley offers both stunning rock formations during the day and quiet contemplation at night.